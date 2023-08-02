New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

