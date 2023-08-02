Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 48,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $6,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.