Northwest Natural (NWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Northwest Natural has set its FY23 guidance at $2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

