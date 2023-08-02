NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $74.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NovoCure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.