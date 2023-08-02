NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 284.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 206,125 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 242.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.