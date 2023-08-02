Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

OTLY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTLY opened at $1.53 on Monday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $906.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Oatly Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.