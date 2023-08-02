ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor updated its Q3 guidance to $1.27-1.41 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.27-$1.41 EPS.
ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %
ON opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53.
ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
