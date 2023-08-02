ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.26.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

