PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,582 shares of company stock worth $8,715,569. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

