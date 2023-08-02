PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $511,140.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PACCAR by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

