PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $511,140.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PACCAR Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PACCAR by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
