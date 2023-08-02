Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,025 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after buying an additional 1,110,676 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,937,699 shares of company stock valued at $27,513,966. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.73, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

