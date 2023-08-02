Paris G. Reece III Sells 15,000 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MDC opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 86.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 621.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

