Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $414.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $419.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.