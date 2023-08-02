Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 111 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $3,137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $15,153,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

