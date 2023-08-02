Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 268 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ingevity by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ingevity by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NGVT. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

