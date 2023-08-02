Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avnet were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,333 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Avnet by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,591,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,737,000 after acquiring an additional 458,855 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,809,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avnet Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

