Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

