Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 156 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.