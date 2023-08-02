Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 235 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE FIX opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.79. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.27. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

