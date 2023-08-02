Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 721 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in InMode were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $18,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $16,839,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $16,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.10. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

