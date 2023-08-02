Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $90.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

