Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $39,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of LVS opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.14, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

