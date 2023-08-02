Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $46,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

