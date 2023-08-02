Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $48,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 835.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNK opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

