Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $48,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.71 and a 1-year high of $148.78. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,778.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,796.40%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.