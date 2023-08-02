Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $53,000 Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:FL opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.