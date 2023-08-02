Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 191.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 54.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3 %

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 600.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

