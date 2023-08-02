Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Acuity Brands by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

AYI stock opened at $166.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.86. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

