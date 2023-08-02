Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ashland were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.