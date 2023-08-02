Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 182.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NiSource were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,225,000 after purchasing an additional 166,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NI opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.