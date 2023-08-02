Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 110 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average is $117.09.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

