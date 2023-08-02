Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,195 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

R1 RCM Price Performance

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760 in the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCM stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

