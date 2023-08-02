Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 197 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $94.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

About Haemonetics



Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

