Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $1,027,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $1,027,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,063 shares of company stock worth $8,740,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.06.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

