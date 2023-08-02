Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.31. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 242.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

