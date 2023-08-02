Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

