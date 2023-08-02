Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Etsy were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.59.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,860,047 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

