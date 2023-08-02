Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 640 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in V.F. were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

V.F. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.11%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.