Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes $41,000 Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $892.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

