Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $373.30 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.38 and a 12 month high of $388.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.98.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,574,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

