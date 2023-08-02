Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,991 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 506,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

