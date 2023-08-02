Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.