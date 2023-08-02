Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

CHRD opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $164.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,821,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,821,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

