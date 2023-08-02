Patricia Gallup Sells 2,600 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,600 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $124,384.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 163,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 100 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,627.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Patricia Gallup sold 500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $23,140.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00.

PC Connection Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CNXN opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $727.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

