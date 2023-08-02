Paul A. Jones Sells 3,682 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $239,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $217,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of USNA opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

