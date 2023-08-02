Paul A. Jones Sells 3,682 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $239,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $217,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of USNA opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
