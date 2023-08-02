Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$50.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PPL opened at C$41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$39.70 and a 1 year high of C$49.62.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Free Report ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7217165 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

