Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.