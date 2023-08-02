Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $2,872,652.76 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $2,872,652.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average of $114.09. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 356,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Polaris by 176.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 10.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $294,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

