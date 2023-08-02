Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PIF opened at C$14.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$303.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.81. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.05.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.16. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of C$27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.90 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.86%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

