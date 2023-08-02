Potbelly (PBPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Potbelly to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Potbelly had a return on equity of 3,013.09% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $118.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 5,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,079.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,651 shares of company stock worth $120,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

